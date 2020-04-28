DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Kostas Lazanas is strategizing a new layout for his restaurant in Rowlett.

“We took measuring tape and made sure the tables are six feet apart,” he said.

Lazanas figures he’ll be able to seat no more than five tables at a time when Opa! Greek Taverna reopens its dining room Friday, under the 25% occupancy cap Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order mandates.

The restaurant is taking reservations to try to keep those tables full, but Lazanas doubts his business will be profitable serving so few customers. “We’re definitely not doing this to make money,” he said.

He’s hoping it’ll be just a matter of weeks before the cap is lifted. “My whole life revolves around cooking for people. I’m happy we can see light at the end of the tunnel because last week there was no light at the end of the tunnel.”

The governor’s order allowing restaurants, retailers, shopping malls, and movie theaters to resume business as long as they abide by the occupancy cap, which McKinney Mayor George Fuller admits will be difficult to enforce.

Fuller says his city will not send code enforcement officers to businesses to count customers, unless it receives a complaint. “When people see people not complying, we’re gonna hear about it. We do now,” he said.

The governor’s order overrules Fuller’s own, which shut down many businesses in McKinney and restricted gatherings there. Fuller called Abbott’s phased reopening a “measured” approach that balanced economic interests with public safety.

The mayor said he expected the number of COVID-19 cases to increase as a result of the re-openings, though.

“If it doesn’t, it means everything we’ve done in the last several months has been for absolutely nothing,” said Fuller. “I don’t think we could expect to open things up and not see an increase. What hopefully mitigates that is our increased testing and our increased contact tracing.”

Back in Rowlett, Lazanas says while he’s not a medical expert, but he’s following all the government’s recommendations to keep his customers safe. He’s ready to regain some sense of normal life, even if it means taking some extraordinary measures in the short term.

Pressing forward, he said, “We have to start somewhere and we have to start some time”