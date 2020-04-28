AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A Texan was a part of Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” that made history and had a big history flop.

Defending champion Sarah Jett Rayburn, from Hutto — about 25 miles northeast of Austin, became the first contestant, according to host Alex Trebek, to explain her wrong Final Jeopardy question.

The answer was, “Before they were photographed together in 1862, Lincoln wryly noted this general ‘should have no problem’ sitting still for it.”

Rayburn wrote down “Who is Grant?” but then verbally said to Trebek, “McClellan maybe?” “Yes,” Trebek said, signaling that the correct response was indeed General George B. McClellan.

“I wasn’t sure,” Rayburn said. “I second-guessed myself on that one a lot. Sorry, I shouldn’t be talking now.” Trebek told her it was fine to talk, explaining that it was a first for the popular game show.

Something happened during Final Jeopardy! that has never happened before. pic.twitter.com/RfCLdOs4al — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 28, 2020

That move by the host apparently freed Rayburn further and she went on to say that she was afraid and that “Grant seemed safer.”

“Ladies and gentleman you have just witnessed something that never happens on our program and that is an explanation of why the contestant wrote down what they did,” Trebek told the audience.

Earlier, the writer and stay-at-home mom confused a Grammy award winning singer with an African warrior.

The $2,000 clue read: “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate the holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s.”

Rayburn responded. “Who is Chaka Khan?” She seemed to immediately realize her error as she signed and threw her head back — but it was too late. The correct response was Shaka Zulu.

Of course, Chaka Khan is a singer known for such R&B hits as “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody” and who recently sung the national anthem at the NBA ALL-Star Game. Shaka Zulu was a 19th century African warrior-king known for his warfare techniques and weaponry, which have been studied and adopted by military leaders worldwide.

The Jeopardy! flub did cause Chaka Khan’s name to trend on Twitter.

And despite a wrong final entry, Rayburn still ended up winning the show.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.

