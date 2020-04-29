DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two firefighters were injured while fighting an apartment fire in far north Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:19 p.m. Apr. 29, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at The Edge Apartments located on Rosemeade Parkway.

While responding, firefighters noticed smoke coming from a unit on the top floor of an apartment building.

And though attack teams initially moved in for an offensive attack, officials said the fire quickly spread into the neighboring apartments; forcing them to back everyone out and request a second-alarm response.

Crews then used ladder pipes to control the fire and around 50 firefighters were eventually able to finish the job in about an hour.

Officials said there is fire damage to a minimal number of units and water damage in others.

All residents were able to escape safely, however two firefighters received minor burn injuries and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.