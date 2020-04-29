GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An assistant principal from Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has died after battling pneumonia and an infection.

Whitney Kongevick of Colleyville Heritage High School died late Tuesday afternoon, Principal Lance Groppel announced Wednesday.

“I have some heartbreaking news to share with you. Late yesterday afternoon, one of our assistant principal Whitney Kongevick passed away after a brief stay in the intensive care unit. Recently, Whitney had been experiencing respiratory issues, which ultimately developed into pneumonia and an infection.”

Groppel continued to say that while in ICU, Kongevick was tested three times for the coronavirus and all three times the test came back negative.

“I do not even have the words to express what a loss this is for our panther community. Whitney was a tremendous supporter of all students and our staff and will be greatly missed. This loss is made even harder in that we cannot be together during this time. While we are unable to give a comforting hug, we are committed to providing counseling support for students that may wish to speak with someone.”