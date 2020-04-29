Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Health Care Services reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, bringing the county’s total of current cases to 204.
So far, 710 people have tested positive for COVID-19 there, 487 (69%) of which have recovered.
Twenty-eight people in the county who have the virus are currently hospitalized, while 176 are self-isolating at home.
As for those who have tested negative, that number is 7,281. Currently health officials are monitoring 1,115 who may have COVID-19.
Nineteen Collin County residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing now is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.
Healthcare Systems
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
Freestanding ER and Urgent Care
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
Primary Care Physicians
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
Other options
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.
