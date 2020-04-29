Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Denton County, Denton County Public Health, Denton State Supported Living Center, DFW News, new cases, positive test, recovered cases

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health confirms ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 748 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 5 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center  resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 19.

The living center is providing a free drive-thru testing center for community members who have experienced
COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 7 days.

The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.

