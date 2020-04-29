Menu
Wednesday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Wednesday, April 29.
4 minutes ago
Coronavirus Your Money And More: A Look At Who Is Hiring In The DFW Area
A recap of some of the companies looking to hire people in North Texas
8 minutes ago
Coronavirus Your Money And More: What The Stock Market Is Going To Look Like
A financial expert says there will likely be lots of fluctuations in the months to come.
13 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
COVID-19 Diagnoses, Fatalities Continue To Climb In Texas
The number of reported illnesses diagnosed as caused by the coronavirus continued to climb Wednesday, as did the death count.
Small Dallas Restaurant Owner Receives SBA Loan After CBS 11 Reported His Story
A small Dallas restaurant owner said he has been approved for a loan from the Small Business Administration, and is crediting a CBS 11 story that aired last week for making it a reality.
Latest Forecast
Erin Moran's Weather Forecast
Another beautiful weekend is in store for North Texas with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 90s.
2 hours ago
Weather Stories
Investigators Say Lightning Sparked 3 House Fires Overnight In Less Than 2 Hours
Fire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.
Line Of Storms Move To The South After Causing Damage Across North Texas Overnight
The metroplex was spared the worst of the storms on Tuesday night, but some North Texans were hit with multiple rounds of severe weather.
After Morning Hail, Evening Storms Expected To Bring Near Hurricane-Force Winds To DFW
As morning severe weather ends, the focus turns to the late evening and overnight hours. That's when a cold front will push into North Texas and bring severe weather.
Cowboys
Cowboys Agree To Terms With Veteran Free Agent CB Worley
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on a free agent deal after the team selected two cornerbacks in last week's NFL draft.
Rangers
Some Rangers Fans Who Bought Tickets To Games Not Played Anxiously Await Refunds
The Texas Rangers would have played their 30th game of the season this week. But there are no games happening at Globe Life Field.
Mavericks
Mark Cuban Says NBA Return "May Not Be In Front Of Fans"
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban responded to President Trump's comments about when sports would return in the United States.
Stars
Report: Dallas Stars GM Jim NIll & CEO Jim Lites Take 50% Pay Cut
The Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill and CEO Jim Lites have taken a 50% pay cut to help lessen the financial stress on the team. According to the reports, the cuts are retroactive to the start of the NHL suspension caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on March 12th.
Latest Videos
Coronavirus Your Money And More: A Look At Who Is Hiring In The DFW Area
A recap of some of the companies looking to hire people in North Texas
8 minutes ago
Coronavirus Your Money And More: What The Stock Market Is Going To Look Like
A financial expert says there will likely be lots of fluctuations in the months to come.
13 minutes ago
Some Rangers Fans Who Bought Tickets To Games Not Played Anxiously Await Refunds
The Texas Rangers would have played their 30th game of the season this week. But there are no games happening at Globe Life Field.
14 minutes ago
Airlines Get 'Enforcement Notice' From Feds Regarding Obligations To Customers During Coronavirus Pandemic
Even if passengers are owed a refund, they must still contact the airline directly, according to Rick Seaney, the CEO of Farecompare.
WATCH – Coronavirus Your Money And More: Personal Finance
April 29, 2020 at 6:00 pm
If you have lost your job and are struggling financially, watch our special report.
More Resources Here
