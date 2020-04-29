NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting May 4 all customers going into Costco warehouses will have to wear face masks.

The retailer announced on its website that all employees, members and guests will have to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth. The only exceptions is for children under the age of 2 and anyone unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition.

Officials with the largest U.S. retailer say they are making the move to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The face coverings will have to be worn in the store “at all times” and members and guests will also still have to practice social distancing.

The change comes as Costco prepares to return to normal operating hours on Monday. The company will continue to set aside an hour for senior citizens and disabled customers — they will be able to shop on Mondays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During the coronavirus crisis Costco has been closing earlier, limiting the number of of people inside the warehouse and giving priority shopping to first responders and healthcare workers.