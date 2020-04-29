



– As of late Wednesday morning, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 112 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,352.

DCHHS also announced five more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 99.

The five latest to die from the virus include:

-A Dallas man in his 50s who had been hospitalized,

-A Mesquite man in his 60s who lived in a long-term care facility in Balch Springs, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 90s from Dallas who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas and had been hospitalized.

-A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works, and other essential functions, DCHHS said in a news release.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 99 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

‘Today is our fourth highest day of positive tests. Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID19 cases this week. The five deaths yesterday bring the midweek total to 18. These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation. #StayHomeSaveLives. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

