



As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Dallas Zoo is asking for help in raising money to keep it in business while doors remain closed.

The zoo has been closed since stay-at-home orders were put into place and nonessential businesses were forced to shut down in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those types of businesses have struggled during the pandemic due to lack of sales while trying to keep employees.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Zoo tweeted its plea for help while sharing a link to a donation page it set up for North Texas Giving Day. Click here to donate.

“It costs more than $600k per week to keep the Zoo going & without revenue from tickets, we are hurting right now. We need your support more than ever,” the zoo tweeted.

According to the zoo, it has around 130 zoologists and staff that work every day to care for thousands of animals.

“Now more than ever, I am grateful for the incredible support we have always received from the Dallas community. With that continued support, we will make it through this challenging time together. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Zoo when we reopen.” President and CEO Gregg Hudson said in a statement on the donation page.

There was some optimism in Texas this week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will allow the statewide stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday, paving the way for certain types of nonessential businesses to reopen starting on Friday, May 1. For now, these types of businesses include retail stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters.