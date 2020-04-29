FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.

The first fire happened in the 11000 block of Mesa Verde Drive at 10:54 p.m. Smoke was visible to firefighters when they arrived at the 2-story home. By 11:09, the fire was “under control.”

Then, firefighters were call to another house fire in the 600 block of Triple Bar Road. Firefighters saw fire coming out of the roof of the 2-story home when they arrived. By 12:02, they had it under control.

But only minutes later, they were called to yet another fire at a home in the 800 block of Cain River Drive. Firefighters saw smoke emanating from the attic of the single-story house when they arrived. After making an aggressive attack, that fire was declared under control by 12:36 a.m.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported during the fires.