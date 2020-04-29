CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – The metroplex was spared the worst of the storms on Tuesday night, but some North Texans were hit with multiple rounds of severe weather.
The effects of the storm could be seen Wednesday morning in Johnson County. There were obvious signs of hail and wind damage, plus a a number of downed tree limbs and power lines. But before sunrise, it was hard to ascertain any damage to neighborhood homes.
Standing outside the Precinct 1 workshop in Johnson County, Commissioner Rick Bailey told CBS 11 News, “We’ve got some extensive damage in the area. As far as structure damage, we’ve had a house fire – that was stuck by lightning – over here in Rio Vista and the damage here at this facility here and then I have another building where the overhead doors were blown out. We had approximately 70 mph winds here is what was estimated.”
Storm reports have hail 2 inches in diameter falling in Cleburne and a 15 foot tall tree being uprooted in Mabank.
The storm put on quite a show across North Texas.
Lightning strikes accounted for the greatest damage — even causing a house fire in Little Elm. There were no reports of anyone being hurt.
In Johnson County a number of residents are waking up in the dark, with more than 3,200 people there without power. In all, there are more than 11,000 outages across the metroplex.