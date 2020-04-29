



– The City of McKinney announced Wednesday it has partnered with the McKinney Community Development Corporation to establish the McKinney Strong COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Grant program.

The program is offering up to $1,500 grants to eligible McKinney-based small businesses and nonprofits enduring economic hardships due to COVID-19.

The grant will be funded by up to $1 million in unallocated MCDC promotional funds, as legislative parameters allow, the city explained in a news release.

“Small businesses and nonprofits are the heartbeat of our community and we’re working diligently to get them the critical support they need to survive this pandemic,” said Mayor George Fuller. “The McKinney Strong Grant program is intended as relief support and one supplemental piece of broad recovery efforts including federal, state and local programs.”

Recipients must have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, conduct business out of a commercial location in McKinney and demonstrate a financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time payment may be used on eligible expenses incurred in March and April 2020 including rent, utilities (water, gas, electric and trash) and communications (internet and phones). Home-based businesses and home-based nonprofits are not eligible.

“We know businesses and nonprofits have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jackie Brewer, MCDC Chairman. “We want to see them back on their feet, thriving and continuing to provide the incredible services that make our community unique, and this is just the first step.”

Applications will be accepted online for 10 days starting Friday, May 1.

For eligibility and information on how to apply for the McKinney Strong Grant, click here.

The city has also received $500,000 of supplemental CDBG funding through the CARES Act grant program.

Funds are proposed to support housing and rental assistance provided by existing agencies.

