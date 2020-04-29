Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DHL Supply Chain, a logistics and shipping and receiving company, says they have more than 50 jobs currently available in North Texas.
Regional recruitment manager Art Rigg says the positions range from entry level order fillers to supervisor positions.
He also said the jobs are permanent and come with a long list of benefits, including tuition.
When asked about the compensation package, Rigg said it’s extremely competitive.
“DHL supply chain has done and we do every year a lot of work taking a look at pay rates for other companies in and around our area and does their best to make sure that rates are competitive as possible,” he said.
Anyone interested in applying can visit their website here. To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.
