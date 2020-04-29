Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, North Texans are continuing to give back to those who need help during these trying times.
In Today’s Ones For Texas, a McKinney apartment complex started a food pantry for its residents who need help, and Cafe Momentum in Dallas has now delivered over 100,000 meal kits to students and families in need.
To donate to Cafe Momentum, click here.