



An order that prohibits residential evictions in Texas has been extended through May 18, the Texas Supreme Court ruled this week.

The order was previously set to expire Thursday, April 30, which is also the same day the statewide stay-at-home order will expire.

The amended order can be read here.

Landlords may still issue eviction notices to tenants, but the posting of the written warning and the execution of the writ of possession may not happen until after May 25, according to the amended order.

This new timeframe outlasts the moratoriums set by several counties in North Texas.

Collin County had suspended eviction proceedings until May 8, while Denton County had put a hold on proceedings until May 11.

Tarrant County had postponed hearings indefinitely.

The moratorium was made during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to give renters time to come up with their money, especially if they were affected by the outbreak. This included giving tenants a chance to collect unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks or other sources of income.

Along with the expiration of the stay-at-home order, Gov. Greg Abbott also announced earlier this week further plans to begin reopening businesses in Texas. Starting on Friday, May 1, nonessential businesses like retail stores, restaurants and malls will be able to reopen at a 25% capacity while following social distancing guidelines.