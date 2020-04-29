SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Frightening moments after a pilot had to ditch a plane in the middle of a Texas lake.
The small plane made the emergency landing after appearing to lose power.
First responders say the single-engine Cessna is now submerged in 15 to 18 feet of water in Canyon Lake, about 45 miles northeast of San Antonio.
A pilot and a passenger, flying from Midland to New Braunfels Regional Airport, were on board the plane. Both were able to safely swim to shore and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife, is investigating.
It’s unclear when the plane will be removed from the lake.
