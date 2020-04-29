GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Grand Prairie reported the first West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample of the season and will ground spray in response.
That is set to happen on Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9:00 p.m.
This area is bound by Woodford Cove Street and Thousand Oaks Court on the north, N. Belt Line Road on the east, E. Shady Grove Road on the south, and S. Gilbert Road on the west.
Residents in this area are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times.
Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.
Residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.
To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30% DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.