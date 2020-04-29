



Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther is daring City of Dallas and county authorities to arrest her after she opened her North Dallas salon last week despite city/county shelter-in-place orders.

“Follow the science. The science is Texas needs to get back to work,” Luther told CBS 11 News defiantly.

This week she was served another court order, on top of the $1,000 citation she received last week for refusing to close. But Luther refused to abide by it saying later that nothing short of arrest will shut her salon down.

Walking out to cheers from a crowd of supporters on Wednesday of the Open Texas movement, Luther was realistic about her situation.

“Apparently there’s a very good chance that I’m getting arrested today and I will do everything I can to keep the shop open because I’m not closing the store. If they arrest me I have someone that will keep the store open because it’s our right to keep the store open. It’s our right for those women to earn income for their families,” she said.

Luther’s continued defiance of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order closing what he deemed non-essential businesses has raised questions about whether or not he’s overstepping the bounds.

“All I know is he’s abusing his power… he’s got to be stopped somehow,” said Luther.

She insists her stylists are making much needed money for their families and that the clients coming in are entering a safe, clean environment.

