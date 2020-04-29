Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a time where so many are having to get creative to create a sense of normalcy, one Dallas ISD librarian has created a virtual book club for her students.
”These are scary times for them,” Winnetka Elementary School librarian Mary Martinez said. “I wanted to give them an opportunity to just listen to a story. It shows the kids that Ms. Martinez is still here and Ms. Martinez cares about them. I’m very proud of them.”
Every week, she selects a few book from the district’s virtual library. While students watch and listen to the eBooks she asks them questions to keep them engaged.
“We talk about it, we draw about it, we write about it,” she said.
All of the books have a reoccurring theme of showing kindness and helping your neighbor.
“I don’t want the kids to feel scared or worried about things,” Martinez said. “It lets them know there’s still good people around. We’re here, their neighbors are here, their friends are here. No one is gone. We’re still here.”