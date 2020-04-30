



– Fort Worth-based American Airlines will soon require all passengers to wear a face covering (or mask) while on board planes starting Monday, May 11.

This new requirement is part of the airline’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of a simple face covering slows the spread of the virus and helps people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Face coverings may also be required by local jurisdictions.

Very young passengers and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering will be exempt from the requirement.

Earlier this week, American announced face coverings will be required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight beginning Friday, May 1.

“The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members, and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. “Beginning May 1, we’re provisioning masks and sanitizing wipes for customers on select flights when they board. We will roll this out as quickly as possible and these kits will be widely available across our network in the coming weeks. In the meantime, customers should bring their own masks or face coverings.”

Additionally, starting May 1, American will begin the process of distributing sanitizing wipes and face coverings to customers.

This offering will expand to all flights as supplies and operational conditions allow.

Click here to learn more about American’s safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

