DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after a crash on I-35E in Dallas early Thursday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened at around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes near South Marsalis Avenue.
According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were originally called to the area due to a stalled vehicle in a lane of traffic. However, when they arrived, they found that a pickup truck had crashed into the stalled vehicle.
Authorities said there were three females inside the stalled vehicle at the time of the crash.
Authorities said two of the victims died at the scene while the third was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Authorities are continuing to investigate what exactly led to the crash. Authorities said the driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
It is unknown if charges will be filed at this time.