



– The Burleson Independent School District announced Thursday it will celebrate the Class of 2020 with virtual graduation ceremonies held on the regularly-scheduled graduation dates and a Reverse Senior Parade for all BISD seniors.

Other North Texas school districts have made similar announcements this week.

“Seniors, this is not how you were supposed to end your senior year and your career in BISD,” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson. “Our goal is to provide you with something memorable, and we’re doing all we can to safely gather for an in-person graduation ceremony in July or August—pending health and safety requirements in place at that time.”

Virtual graduation ceremonies will be available on the district Facebook page and YouTube channel on these dates:

Burleson Collegiate High School – May 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Burleson High School – May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Centennial High School – May 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Crossroads High School – May 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The Reverse Senior Parade scheduled for Friday, May 22, will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8:20 p.m. with the lighting of all BISD stadiums in honor of the Class of 2020. Families and community members are invited to participate in the celebration by driving through senior’s neighborhoods to help celebrate the Class of 2020.

“We know this will not give you back your senior year or the senior activities the spring should have brought to you, but we promise to do everything we can to make it up to you,” said Jimerson.

