McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County public health authorities confirmed an 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions, diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, died in the hospital Thursday.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “We are saddened to learn of the death of a member of our community.”
Collin County Health Care Services has reported 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of this afternoon, 496 of those individuals had recovered, and 28 were hospitalized.
Twenty-one COVID-19 patients in the county have died, according to reports filed with CCHCS.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.