



Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting five more deaths, and 179 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total countywide cases to 3,531, including 104 deaths.

“Today is our highest number of daily reported COVID-19 positive cases thus far. DCHHS epidemiologists tell us that the increase stems from a change in CDC guidelines allowing our frontline workers like grocery store and big box store employees to be tested without symptoms at our drive-thru locations,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of the 104 total deaths reported to date, about 40% were associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional 5 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 20s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs, and was critically ill in an area hospital. A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and was hospitalized. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had underlying high risk conditions. A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and was critically ill in an area hospital. A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and was hospitalized.



Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% are critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most were either more than 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“All of the above information points to the importance of limiting unnecessary shopping trips and avoiding crowds in this worsening situation. With the Governor’s order set to open still more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family and the community are more important than ever. It’s beautiful weather and we’ve been cooped up for over a month but the underlying advice based on science from the health experts has not changed,” cautioned Jenkins.

