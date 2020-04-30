FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health has reported seven more COVID-19 deaths.
The deceased include three men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s. All were from Fort Worth and all had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 68 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 485 people have recovered.
“We are again saddened to report more deaths in our community,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja. “It underscores our responsibility to work together to protect everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable.”
Although the county stay-at-home order expires Friday, he urged everyone to continue to stay home as much as possible and to follow these Public Health guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county’s information line at 817-248-6299.