DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, as well as the 21st death.
The patient was a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center. He was previously reported to be isolated at a hospital.
“As we report the loss of a 21st life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) also said the new cases increased the countywide total to 765 cases.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru testing center for community members who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last seven days.
The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.
For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.