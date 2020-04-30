



Beloved sports stars in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are teaming up to provide “one-of-a-kind” items for auction in order to raise money for the North Texas Food Bank.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is calling it the “In This Together” charity auction. The money will go towards the food bank that’s been helping nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the food bank, it delivered over six million pounds of food between March 15 and April 15

The auction will include items from the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and FC Dallas and from both current and former players.

According to Heritage Auctions, there is a “special auction” for a painted diagram of the famous “Hail Mary” play that is signed by Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson.

There will also be signed jerseys, balls and photos by current Mavericks players including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and owner Mark Cuban.

“When getting involved with charities, I look for places where I can have the biggest impact,” Cuban said in a new release for the auction. “And the North Texas Food Bank is such a place. The Dallas Mavericks are proud to be involved in an effort meant to help our neighbors in need.”

Other items include signed memorabilia from legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Troy Aikman and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.

FC Dallas is also offering a “Player For A Day” experience with an opportunity to meet and train with the team.

Heritage Auctions says bidding opened on Wednesday and will run through May 13. It will end with a live auction that will take place at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.