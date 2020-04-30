FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — TCU’s Sewo Olonilua has never been afraid of a challenge.
“I’ve faced competition since I was in little league,” he said. Needless to say, he’s not going to back down now.
Olonilua is an undrafted free agent with every intention of making the Dallas Cowboys team.
He was a tailback at TCU, but will switch to fullback for the Cowboys.
Olonilua is embracing the position change, knowing he has all the skills to do so.
Finishing school in three and a half years with a degree in economics, Olonilua said graduating college has always been a goal of his.
With his mom being a college professor, academics have always been stressed as important in his family.
His college coach, Gary Patterson, said Sewo is extremely smart — not to mention physically gifted.
And with the coronavirus outbreak leaving the NFL season in limbo, Olonilua said he wants to stay ready to make his dreams come true.