FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m. Apr. 30, the crash — involving the officer’s motorcycle and another vehicle — happened at the intersection of Camp Bowie and Bigham Boulevard.

Source: Tim Lavow

Officials said the officer was quickly transported to a local hospital by MedStar with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

The officer is a 15-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department and has been assigned to the traffic division for 10 of those years.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

