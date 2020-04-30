



As businesses get ready to reopen their doors Friday, cities throughout North Texas have varying plans when it comes to reopening their recreational areas.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the statewide stay-at-home order would expire Thursday, paving the way for an executive order that will allow for nonessential businesses like retail stores and restaurants to reopen Friday but at a 25% capacity.

With this new executive order, residents were left wondering about other types of places like city-owned facilities and recreational areas.

Cities in North Texas appear to have differing plans as far as reopening these areas.

The City of Dallas announced Thursday that its city-owned golf courses, tennis courts and other spaces would reopen Friday but with restrictions.

At its six 18-hole golf courses, the city said these courses will only allow reservations — no walk ups — and groups of four. Other restrictions include only allowing one golfer per cart unless there’s a child under 10 years old.

The city said its Elm Fork gun range and other outdoor programs will also resume with some restrictions.

However, other spaces like dog parks, playgrounds, picnic areas and other types of courts will remain closed.

However, Southlake is expected to reopen its facilities such as tennis courts, batting cages, pavilions, picnic areas and its dog park but with limited use.

In Arlington, tennis courts will reopen and other areas like trails and dog parks will remain open. The city’s playgrounds and other recreational facilities, however, will remain closed.

Cities like Fort Worth has not yet released their reopening plans for Friday when it comes to these types of areas