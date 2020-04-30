FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Renal Care provides dialysis treatments for countless of patients at their clinics throughout the North Texas region.
Joe Brunink, the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations tells us they are specifically looking for Registered Nurses, LVN’s or Licensed Vocational Nurses, as well as PCT’s or Patient Care Technicians.
While the nurses need to have proper licensing and some experience, the PCT positions simply require a high school diploma or GED according Brunink.
He said, “We want to work with people who work well in a team environment who live taking care of people.”
The jobs are all permanent and they come with what is being described as a competitive compensation package that includes full benefits and extra’s like child care support for parents who need the help.
Brunink said those looking to apply should know the company is taking the CDC guidelines to protect against COVID-19 very seriously.
He added, “Infection control is key and we have invested significant resources to ensure staff are protected including strict in clinic screening universal masking and frequent disinfecting among other procedures.”