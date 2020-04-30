NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Kadeem “KD” Reeves, who police say is wanted for several robberies and thefts committed throughout North Texas.
Reeves, 26, is a Dallas resident whose last reported offense occurred on Apr. 23 in Cedar Hill, where he assaulted and injured a female gas station clerk during a robbery.
Officials said he has been seen in many different vehicles, including a white Ford Fusion, gray Nissan Altima, dark Ford Explorer and a black Mitsubishi sedan.
Reeves has multiple felony warrants for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who encounters him is asked to call police immediately and not attempt to apprehend him. Information that’ll help police capture Reeves can be given to DeSoto detectives at 469-658-3050.