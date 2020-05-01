DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The three women who died after a pickup truck crashed into their stalled vehicle on I-35E in Dallas Thursday have been identified as a mother, her daughter and the mother’s sister.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said deputies had been called to the area near South Marsalis Avenue in regards to a stalled vehicle in a lane of traffic. However, when deputies arrived, they found that a pickup truck had crashed into that stalled vehicle at around 5 a.m.
Three women were inside the stalled vehicle at the time of the crash. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while the other died at the hospital.
On Friday, authorities identified the victims as 79-year-old Juanita Navarro (the driver), 51-year-old Norma Cruz Gomez and 50-year-old Ana Marie Hernandez. Authorities said Gomez was Navarro’s daughter and Hernandez was Navarro’s sister.
Authorities said the driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It’s unknown if charges will be filed at this time.
The crash is still under investigation.