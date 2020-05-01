McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 88-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died Friday morning at a memory care facility.
His is the twenty-second death in Collin County from the virus.
“To his family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Collin County Judge Chris
Collin County Health Care Services has previously announced 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 496 of those individuals had recovered, and 28 were hospitalized.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
COVID-19 testing is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources