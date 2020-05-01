Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CSBDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health today reported one COVID-19 death, a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 69 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus and 551 people have recovered.
“Every death is painful to report, and our sympathy goes out to the family,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja.
Although the county stay-at-home order expired today, he urged everyone to continue to stay home as much as possible and to follow these Public Health guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
Three-hundred-eighty-seven people have recovered from the virus in Tarrant County.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county’s information line at 817-248-6299.