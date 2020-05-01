DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County reported a record high of coronavirus diagnoses Friday, the same day businesses all over Texas began to reopen.
As of 11 a.m. May 1, DCHHS reported 187 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718, including 106 deaths.
The additional two deaths being reported include:
- A Dallas man in his 20s who had been critically ill in a nearby hospital.
- A man in his 50s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the Hutchins, and had been critically ill in a nearby hospital.
“Today marks our highest day so far in new COVID19 cases. Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity. We have seen younger people dying from COVID19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science to #FlattenTheCurve. Please wear face coverings when visiting businesses, limit unnecessary shopping trips and remember #StayHomeSavesLives until we achieve two consecutive weeks of decline,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household
cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.