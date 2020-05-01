



– The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees named Linda Ellis as the lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

Ellis is currently serving as the District’s Interim Superintendent and has worked in public education for 26 years.

Ellis will become the permanent replacement for Dr. Susan Hull, who died after she was critically injured in a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Arizona in July 2019.

Hull, 60, was said to be an experienced motorcycle rider and often shared pictures of her Harley on social media.

Dr. Hull was a Texas educator for 39 years, serving as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent, the school district said.

She was in her 12th year as the Superintendent of the Grand Prairie ISD.

Her soon-to-be successor, Ellis, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas State University and a Master of Education degree from Texas A&M Commerce.

“Ms. Ellis has done a tremendous job leading our District through two significant events,” said School Board President Burke Hall. “Her leadership has been a steadying presence in the wake of the loss of Dr. Hull and again with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our schools. We feel she will further the vision of GPISD and lead us into the next great chapter of Grand Prairie Schools.”

Ellis has held a number of positions in the District including classroom Teacher, K-12 GT Facilitator, Administrative Intern, Assistant Principal (elementary and secondary), Principal, Curriculum Director, Executive Director, and Assistant Superintendent.

Before being appointed Interim Superintendent, she served as the Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning with oversight of core curriculum, dyslexia services, special education, bilingual education, languages other than English, Response to Intervention, section 504, STEM education, and advanced academics.

“I appreciate the faith our Board of Trustees has placed in me,” said Ms. Ellis. “It is an honor to work with the finest educators – and the finest Board — in the state of Texas. Together, with students, parents, and our greater community, we can take on any challenge headlong. I look forward to the great things in store for this district.”

According to state law, the school board must wait 21 days before offering her a contract. If hired, she will be the second female superintendent in the district’s history.