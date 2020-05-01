



Texas Motor Speedway will be hosting the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies for all high schools in Denton County, officials announced Friday.

The announcement was made after district officials looked at ways to still have graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.

To avoid having to cancel these special events, the final decision was made to have Texas Motor Speedway host the ceremonies with restrictions.

Lewisville ISD said Friday the ceremonies will be held on their originally scheduled dates.

“This was the only option for which Denton County officials could guarantee their approval. It was made clear to us that our alternate graduation plans may be cancelled or only allowed to proceed with little or no audience present, depending on health guidelines. We decided not to take the risk, and to go with the sure option,” the district said on its website.

The other school districts involved include Aubrey ISD, Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Krum ISD, Lake Dallas ISD, Little Elm ISD, Northwest ISD, Pilot Point ISD, Ponder ISD, Sanger ISD, and Westlake Academy.

Parents and students are urged to keep an eye on the websites for their school districts for more information on dates and times.

Officials said the ceremonies will be broadcast on Texas Motor Speedway’s 12-story, 218-foot-wide video board while friends and families remain in their vehicles in the infield of the race track.

“We were glad to be able to provide some ideas to our area superintendents on how in-person graduation ceremonies can continue,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families.”

Officials said the diploma presentations will be hands-free in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway.

Other districts like Dallas and Fort Worth are set to hold virtual ceremonies towards the end of May to honor the Class of 2020.