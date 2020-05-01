WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas man accused of spraying nearly three dozen rounds into the front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C. told police he wanted to “get them before they could get him.”
Court papers made public Friday say 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas, claimed asylum in the U.S. in 2007.
Alazo said he received threats from Cuban organized crime groups years later and has feared they are targeting him.
Police say Alazo opened fire at the Cuban Embassy using an AK-47 rifle around 2 a.m. Thursday. He has since been charged with violent attack on a foreign official or premises, firearms offenses and other charges.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)