FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Supply chain solutions company Dematic is based out of North Texas and they have a need for dozens of new employees.
Gabe Gallina, the Operations Manager for Dematic says they specialize in high tech and are looking for engineers.
“Part of our industry includes robotics, automatic guided vehicles, automatic storage and retrieval systems, conveyors, high speed sortation. Anything that has to do with a package or the movement of products,” said Gallina.“Right now we have engineering positions. Electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, software engineering, we also have project management positions.”
While the immediate need is for engineers and mid-level positions, Gallina says they have a wide array of jobs open not just in Texas but across the globe.
The jobs are all full-time and permanent and include full benefits.
