NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning break-in turned deadly, and now a 17-year-old is charged with Capital Murder and Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit a Felony.
Police arrested Roel Jose Cano Jr. in connection to the death of Peggy Franklin, 66, inside her apartment in the 3300 block of Willowcrest Drive.
They found Franklin dead from gunshot wounds and another woman injured, as well, as two children on April 24.
Neither child was injured.
Cano’s bond is set at $1,753,000 for his charges.