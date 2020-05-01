  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, Aurora Lee Lopez, San Antonio, San Antonio News, Sherry Lee McGill, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez out of San Antonio, and authorities believe she’s in grave or immediate danger.

The child is described as a Hispanic female who’s about 3 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police are also looking for Sherry Lee McGill, 49, in connection to the child’s abduction.

McGill is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate KTR2989. She was last heard from in San Antonio.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 210.335.6000.

Comments

Leave a Reply