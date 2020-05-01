Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez out of San Antonio, and authorities believe she’s in grave or immediate danger.
The child is described as a Hispanic female who’s about 3 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Police are also looking for Sherry Lee McGill, 49, in connection to the child’s abduction.
McGill is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with the Texas license plate KTR2989. She was last heard from in San Antonio.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 210.335.6000.