



– Texas dental offices were allowed to reopen for non-emergency care on Friday.

Many dental offices are ramping up safety measures in the face of COVID-19 by heightening the sterilization protocols that were already in place.

But patients will notice changes to their normal visits, because at their next appointment teeth won’t be the only focus.

The State Board of Dental Examiners adopted a set of emergency rules on April 30, one day before many dentists reopened their doors. The document sets forth “minimum standards for safe practice.”

The emergency rules are in place until Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration expires.

The rules include asking a patient questions related to COVID-19 before an appointment.

They will be asked about their health conditions, as well as possible exposure to the virus and recent travel to hotspots.

Upon arrival, patients must be subject to a temperature check.

Dr. Fred Rabinowitz plans to open his Plano practice on Monday. Until then, all gloved hands are on deck to disinfect the office.

“I think as a whole our industry performs very well in preventing cross-contamination and spread of disease,” Rabinowitz said.

The SBDE is asking professionals to use fewer aerosols, which are routinely used for cleanings.

To reduce unknown particles in the air, Rabinowitz will use a vacuum that he can turn on without even flipping a switch.

In accordance with social distancing recommendations, Rabinowitz will stagger appointments, which should give employees more time to thoroughly sanitize the room after every patient.

Instead of allotting an hour for every appointment, his office will now schedule visits for an hour and 15 minutes.

Rabinowitz’s patients will be asked to wear masks provided by staff until it is time for the examination. Toys and magazines will be removed from the waiting areas, while pens will be disposed of after one use.

One challenge many dental offices could face is procuring enough personal protective equipment.

The SBDE is calling for professionals to use more PPE, including the use of N95 masks, KN95 masks, or the equivalent.

While Rabinowitz said he has a three-month supply, he acknowledged more is needed statewide.

“I wish they could give us enough PPE because that is still a challenge,” said Rabinowitz, who added he hopes other offices go beyond the minimum requirements stipulated by the board.

His concern is shared by Janessa Bock, the president-elect of the Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association.

“That’s where some of the offices will struggle opening today,” Bock said. “[PPE] will be hard to get if you haven’t been trying to get them as of now.”

Some patients were ready to return to the dentist on Friday.

Eva Aikey was the only patient at her dental office in Plano, where she needed bridge work done.

“I think it’s everyone’s choice,” Aikey said. “If you think you’re scared, just stay home and follow the guidelines.”

Patients should ask their dental offices about their COVID-19 policies, including the PPE available, disinfecting practices and the number of patients allowed in the office at the same time.

If patients begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19 after an appointment, they should contact their dental office immediately.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources