WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal of a high school in North Texas went above and beyond to make this year’s graduating class feel special while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virdie Montgomery of Wylie High School drove 800 miles in 12 days in an effort to visit all 612 graduating seniors of the Class of 2020.

No amount of support could compare to a personal visit by the seniors’ principal at their doorstep.

“We were doing some things for them, but I just never felt like I had done enough,” Montgomery said. “So I said the next best thing is just to go see them. So that’s that I did.”

The principal said he just wanted to show the students how much he cared about them and how he hopes for a real graduation ceremony soon to honor this once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

“You get all kinds of reactions… I think most of them are glad to see me when I came by,” Montgomery said. “Of all the history of Wylie High School back to 1901, you’re gonna have the most unique senior year of any group of seniors that ever came about.”

On Thursday, Montgomery was also part of a drive-by birthday celebration for one the seniors, Megan Emmert.

“He has a heart for every single one of us… he will forever be a great principal,” Emmert said.

“I just want them to know I care about them. I can tear up really easy talking about them. We tried to give them everything that we could do… within the guidelines,” Montgomery said.