HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston police say an officer has died and another remains in critical condition following a helicopter crash early Saturday morning.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the helicopter was carrying a pilot and a tactical flight officer when it went down at an apartment complex in north Houston around 2 a.m. May 2.

Police said Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox later died, and the pilot underwent surgery and that they were hopeful he would survive. No one on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Acevedo said the helicopter was called to help with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, prompted by a tip that may have been “bogus.”

The department has since released the following statement: