DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — An Irving man in his 20s is among four new deaths being reported in Dallas County Saturday.
As of 11 a.m. May 2, Dallas County has 181 additional positive cases COVID-19, bringing the county’s total case count to 3,899, including 110 deaths.
The additional three deaths being reported include:
- A Richardson man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a nearby hospital.
- A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a nearby hospital.
- A Mesquite man in his 90s who was resident of a long-term care facility.
“All this points to the need to follow CDC and local health department recommendations and avoid crowds, keep six foot distancing at all times and wear a cloth face covering when visiting businesses, using public transportation, or with individuals outside your household. Before the Governor’s Order opening more businesses, medical models had targeted the next few days as our peak with declines expected in mid-May. Increased activity makes this harder to achieve but it’s still possible if we all make smart decisions and follow the advice of the scientists that have spent their adult lives preparing for this moment,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.