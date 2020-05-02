Comments
BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — NBA star and Bedford-native Myles Turner has made a $50,000 donation to Texas Health Resources.
The donation comes after the Indiana Pacer’s father was successfully treated for COVID-19 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.
So far, Tarrant County has seen 71 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 583 recoveries.
And although stay-at-home requirements have been allowed to expire, Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja encouraged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and follow the public health guidelines:
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.