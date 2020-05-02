Comments
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported two new coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing the county’s total past 70.
The new deaths include a Keller man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s. Both had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has now seen 71 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 583 recoveries.
“Our condolences go out to the families,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja.
Although stay-at-home requirements have been allowed to expire, he encouraged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and follow the public health guidelines:
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.