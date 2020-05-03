



Tomorrow morning the City of Dallas is launching ​housing ​and small business programs that could help those affected by COVID-19.

For Dallas residents ​facing hardships due ​to coronavirus, help could soon be on the way. ​

​

Tomorrow they ​can apply for rent, ​mortgage and utility relief coming from $13.7 million​in federal and local funds approved by ​city council last month.

“Through that 13.7 million dollar ​program we expect to help thousands ​of Dallas residents stay in their homes,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

There are minimum eligibility requirements which include residents must have proof of ​job or income loss due to ​COVID-19. If accepted, they will receive up ​to $1,500 a month per eligible household for up to 3 to 24 months. ​

On top of this, the city has approved $5 million in ​small business relief.​

Qualifications include businesses ​must prove they’ve suffered 25% loss or more from COVID-19.​ Annual revenue must be under 1.5 million.

​They can apply for up to $10,000 in grants and $50,000 in low-cost loans. ​People who qualify will be selected ​through a lottery system. Applications can be submitted though May 11.​

​

Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m., those who are qualify ​can apply for assistance through the city’s website. ​The assistance is expected to be in high demand.

​

“I want people to understand that we recognize ​this challenge, but we also want people to know that ​our resources are not infinite,” Chief of Economic Development & Neighborhood Services Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson said. “We want them to know we’re doing everything we can to make this a smooth process.” ​

​

Funds are expected to start becoming available next month.