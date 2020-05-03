DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Tomorrow morning the City of Dallas is launching housing and small business programs that could help those affected by COVID-19.
For Dallas residents facing hardships due to coronavirus, help could soon be on the way.
Tomorrow they can apply for rent, mortgage and utility relief coming from $13.7 millionin federal and local funds approved by city council last month.
“Through that 13.7 million dollar program we expect to help thousands of Dallas residents stay in their homes,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.
There are minimum eligibility requirements which include residents must have proof of job or income loss due to COVID-19. If accepted, they will receive up to $1,500 a month per eligible household for up to 3 to 24 months.
On top of this, the city has approved $5 million in small business relief.
Qualifications include businesses must prove they’ve suffered 25% loss or more from COVID-19. Annual revenue must be under 1.5 million.
They can apply for up to $10,000 in grants and $50,000 in low-cost loans. People who qualify will be selected through a lottery system. Applications can be submitted though May 11.
Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m., those who are qualify can apply for assistance through the city’s website. The assistance is expected to be in high demand.
“I want people to understand that we recognize this challenge, but we also want people to know that our resources are not infinite,” Chief of Economic Development & Neighborhood Services Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson said. “We want them to know we’re doing everything we can to make this a smooth process.”
Funds are expected to start becoming available next month.